Shirley Mae Chapman
of Waldorf, Maryland transitioned peacefully on Sunday February 9, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband James Chapman, daughter, Tijuana ( Paul) Adams, 1 sister Janice Posey, 2 grandchildren Jalen and Kaitlyn, 3 brothers in law, 2 sisters in law, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 at Calvary Gospel Church 11150 Berry Road Waldorf, Maryland from 4-8 p.m. with Prayer Service 7:00 p.m. and Visitation continuing on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peters Drive Waldorf, Maryland from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery Notre Dame Place Bryantown, Maryland. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. 20605 Aquasco Rd. Aquasco, MD. 20608 www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 14, 2020