Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD 20608
(301) 888-1211
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvary Gospel Church
11150 Berry Road
Waldorf, MD
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Calvary Gospel Church
11150 Berry Road
Waldorf, MD
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
3320 St. Peters Drive
Waldorf, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
3320 St. Peters Drive
Waldorf, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY Chapman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY Chapman Obituary
Shirley Mae Chapman

of Waldorf, Maryland transitioned peacefully on Sunday February 9, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband James Chapman, daughter, Tijuana ( Paul) Adams, 1 sister Janice Posey, 2 grandchildren Jalen and Kaitlyn, 3 brothers in law, 2 sisters in law, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 at Calvary Gospel Church 11150 Berry Road Waldorf, Maryland from 4-8 p.m. with Prayer Service 7:00 p.m. and Visitation continuing on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peters Drive Waldorf, Maryland from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery Notre Dame Place Bryantown, Maryland. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. 20605 Aquasco Rd. Aquasco, MD. 20608 www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -