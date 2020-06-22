Stanley Remero Price I.
1967 - 2020
On Wednesday June 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family as he gained his wings. Stanley was born on January 14, 1967 in Washington, DC and was the youngest son of the late Lloyd and Ruth Price. He was educated by the Prince Georges County Public School System. Stanley fell in love with Nikko Neal and they married on September 14, 1991. From that union they created three beautiful children Tovoia, Charmaine and Stanley II. They were married for 28 years but together 34 years. Left to cherish many memories are his wife, Nikko Price, children, Tovoia Johnson (Aamir Sr.), Charmaine Price (Leneil Cunningham), and Stanley Price II (Brieanna Cromwell), grandchildren, Aamir Jr. and Taliyah Johnson, Chaneil Cunningham and Chalaya Price. Viewing: 9am, Service: 11am, Monday, June 29th, Thornton Funeral Home, Indian Head, Maryland. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, Maryland.



Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 22, 2020.
