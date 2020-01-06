|
Stanley Stuart Duvall, age 77, died January 3, 2020 at his residence.
Stanley was an Electrician/Foreman for 35 years for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. He was also an usher at First Baptist Church of Waldorf and was an avid wood worker. He loved working in his yard and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a Redskins fan.
He was the son of Lester Francis Duvall, Sr. and Frances Agnes Duvall (Thorne). In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Kathleen Marie Duvall (Cramer); his son, Gregory Stephen Moore; his brother, Lester Francis Duvall, Jr.; and his sisters, Frances Eleanor Butler and Gladys Duvall.
He is survived by his sons, Scott Michael Moore and Timothy Russell Duvall; his grandchildren, Jessica Tenamore (Moore), Ian Moore, Sean Moore, Justin Valentine, Erica Duvall, Taylor Moore, Ryan Duvall, and Brenton Hargett; and his great grandchildren, Mason Tenamore, Maxam Tenamore, Maddox Tenamore, Emmalynn Tenamore, Zane Moore, and Abel Duvall.
Visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5-8PM with the Funeral Service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30AM at First Baptist Church of Waldorf, 10045 Bunker Hill Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603. Interment to follow at 11:30AM at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.
Memorial contributions in Stanley's name are asked to First Baptist Church of Waldorf.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 8, 2020