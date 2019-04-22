Stephanie Rose Link, 13, of Chesapeake Beach, MD, died on April 3, 2019.

Born on Sept. 29, 2005 in La Plata, MD, she was the daughter of Heather Marie Link. Stephanie was a middle school student. She loved to sing and dance, she had a passion for music. She wanted to be a singer since third grade. Stephanie was involved in Destination Imagination in school where she performed her singing talent. She had a beautiful voice that lit up the room.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Wendy Sue Welch.

Along with her mother, Heather; Stephanie is survived by aunt, Kathleen Link; grandfather, Thomas Link; great grandmothers: Marlene Welch, Barbara Lawrence; other relatives and friends.

Family and friends to gather on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. until of memorial service at 11 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family to help with relief efforts.

Online guestbook available at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com. Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 24, 2019