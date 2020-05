Or Copy this URL to Share

Transitioned, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Viewing, 9:00 a.m., Sunday, May 17, 2020 until Private Service, 11:00 a.m. at Thornton Funeral Home, Indian Head, Maryland. Interment, Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Welcome, Maryland.



