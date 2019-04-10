|
Sylvia Balas, 85, of Bryans Road, MD, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born in Forestville, PA, on July 30, 1933. She was the daughter of Luke and Mary Demsko.
Sylvia was a loving and devoted wife, cherished mother and grandmother, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many.
Sylvia was predeceased by her parents: Luke and Mary Demsko; her husband, John M. Balas Jr.; mother and father in law, Agnes T. and John M. Balas Sr.; sister, Lucille Winters; brothers-in-law: Santo Vita, Father Christopher Balas; son, Christopher Luke Balas, and daughter-in-law, Toni Balas.
Sylvia is survived by her children: John J. Balas (Carol), Valerie J. Shipton (Paul); grandchildren: Jennifer and Stephanie Balas; Lauren and Alexandra Shipton; Erica Balas; sister, Lydia Vita; sister-in-law, Sister Ruth Anne Balas; and niece, Sheri Winters.
Friends will be received on Monday, April 15 at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Indian Head, MD, at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Burial at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 12, 2019