Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Balas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Balas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sylvia Balas Obituary
Sylvia Balas, 85, of Bryans Road, MD, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born in Forestville, PA, on July 30, 1933. She was the daughter of Luke and Mary Demsko.
Sylvia was a loving and devoted wife, cherished mother and grandmother, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many.
Sylvia was predeceased by her parents: Luke and Mary Demsko; her husband, John M. Balas Jr.; mother and father in law, Agnes T. and John M. Balas Sr.; sister, Lucille Winters; brothers-in-law: Santo Vita, Father Christopher Balas; son, Christopher Luke Balas, and daughter-in-law, Toni Balas.
Sylvia is survived by her children: John J. Balas (Carol), Valerie J. Shipton (Paul); grandchildren: Jennifer and Stephanie Balas; Lauren and Alexandra Shipton; Erica Balas; sister, Lydia Vita; sister-in-law, Sister Ruth Anne Balas; and niece, Sheri Winters.
Friends will be received on Monday, April 15 at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Indian Head, MD, at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Burial at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.