Sylvia Mildred Dyson Taylor, 82, of Bryan Roads, MD. The daughter of the late William and Annie Dyson, wife of James O. Taylor, mother of Michael Dyson, transitioned from this life on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Service will be held on Thursday, March 14 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 4949 Allentown Road, Suitland, MD 20746. Viewing at 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. Interment: Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 13, 2019