Talmage Woodrow Sexton
1937 - 2020
Talmage Woodrow Sexton, 82 of La Plata, Maryland, died July 9, 2020.

He was the son of William Woodrow Sexton and Ruby Mae (Caudill) Sexton. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son-in-law, Wayne Donaldson; and his brothers, Roger Sexton and Rudolph Sexton.

He is survived by his wife, Doris "Sally" Sexton; his daughters, Joan Sexton Donaldson and Janet Sexton Doyle (Ken); seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Visitation was Monday, July 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church of La Plata. Interment was Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.



Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 11, 2020.
