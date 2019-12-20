|
Thelma Rose "Rosie" (Miller) Weinelt died peacefully on December 3, 2019, at the age of seventy-two.
Thelma was born in Riverdale, Maryland on March 31, 1947 to Ralph T. and Thelma A. Miller. She was a lifelong resident of Southern Maryland and a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Baden, MD.
For the past three years she lived at The Charleston, assisted living residence in Waldorf, MD, among many friends.
She was the devoted wife of Howard G. Weinelt (deceased) and loving mother of Eric H. Weinelt (deceased). She was also predeceased by her parents and her sister, Lorraine Marie Miller.
She is survived by her son Kevin Andrew Weinelt (Lynn) and their son Ryan J. Weinelt; Eric's son, Nicholas Weinelt (Kelly) and her great-granddaughter, Piper Rose; sister, Mary Catherine Miller (Norbert Vieth) and niece, Margarette Vieth; and her brother, Ralph A. Miller (Jean).
Rosie worked for several years as a bookkeeper and customer representative and later worked in retail. She very much enjoyed puzzles and playing games. She will be missed by her family and many friends.
Mass will be offered on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 17502 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613. Interment to follow at St. Peter's Church Cemetery in Waldorf.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to (Memorial and Honor Program), 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Dec. 25, 2019