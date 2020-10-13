Theodore R "Ted" Absher Sr, 77 of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on Monday, October 5th, at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Shock Trauma Unit, in Baltimore, Maryland after experiencing a fall at his home.
Born on September 9, 1943 in Austinville, Virginia to the late George and Willie Absher, he started his career working for Dupont before finding his way to the Maryland State Police, serving for many years, moving up to the rank of Trooper 1st Class. This is where he met the love of his life, his late wife Dale and together, they started D&T Decorators, a home improvement company, which he cultivated into a very successful business for over 45 years.
Several years after his first wife passed away, he found love a 2nd time with his current wife, Sherrie, and they were married after a short time and were together up to the time of his passing. He had many passions that included watching football games on Sunday's, playing solitaire on the computer and bowling on the Saturday Night Christian Bowling League, where he has been their President for the past 30+ years, but he truly loved to work, something that he found very rewarding, and only decided to retire just this past year. He had 2 Grand Kids, who he totally adored and cherished and loved to spend time with the family as much as he was able to.
In addition to his parents and first wife Dale, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Roger Absher, George L Absher and his sister, Faye Moore.
He is survived by his sons Theodore R "Ted" Absher II, Terry Absher and his wife Carol, 2nd wife Sherrie, grandchildren Terry Absher and Devin Absher, siblings Imogene Stienson, Earlene Eversole, Robert "Bob" Absher and Gerald Absher.
A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at New Life Church (Dome Building), La Plata, Maryland. Interment was held at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland.
Online condolences may be made at www.raymondfuneralservice.com