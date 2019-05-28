Theresa Ann "Terri" Dobak, 85, of Bryans Road, MD, died May 24, 2019 at the Charles County Hospice House.

Terri was an Office Manager for 20 years at Burch Oil in Hollywood, MD, and a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Indian Head, MD. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Indian Head where she enjoyed playing darts. She also enjoyed puzzles, arts and crafts, bowling, gardening, travel, and her cat, Jinks.

She was the daughter of Peter Flanjak and Mary Kosik Flanjak. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by seven brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul David Dobak; her son, Michael P. Dobak; her daughters: Diane M. Dobak, Kathy A. Brenneman (Michael); her sister, Helen Zupancic; her grandchildren: Amber, Matthew, Lenci; and her great grandchildren: Jackson and Ashley.

Visitation on Friday, May 31, from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 30 Mattingly Ave., Indian Head, MD 20640. Interment at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Terri's name are asked to Charles County Hospice House, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603 or St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 31, 2019