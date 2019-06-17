Resources More Obituaries for Theresa Horton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theresa Ann Horton

Obituary Condolences Flowers Theresa (Terry) Ann Horton, 67, passed away on June 14, 2019 at the Hospice House of Charles County. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death. The cause of death was colon cancer. Born on July 19, 1951 to the late Donald and Robin Biglin in Washington, DC, she spent the majority of her life in Maryland.

Terry grew up in Bethesda, MD, with her siblings: Ed and Mary Beth. She attended Catholic schools including the Ursuline Academy graduating in 1969 and later at Assumption College in Worcester, MA, where she graduated in 1973. After college, she met and married her husband, Thomas (Tok) P. Horton on Feb. 8, 1975 and would remain his faithful wife through the rest of her life.

To call Terry a doting mother is an understatement. She dedicated her life to her husband, Tok Horton, and their children: Keith, Brian, Ann Marie (Chris) and Matthew. Later, she shared this love with and doted on the family cat, Blitz.

A devout Catholic, Terry also never missed weekly Mass or Holy Days of Obligation services at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Her faith in God and Jesus Christ carried her through life and she passed that faith down to her four children. She absolutely loved to read on her deck looking over the family garden. You could often find her on walks through her neighborhood or riding her bike on the Indian Head Trail, and she lived for the family's annual trip to Rehoboth Beach, DE. Above all else, Terry was happiest simply having her family together for a steak dinner on Sunday nights; the location never important, only having those she loved so deeply together to laugh and share conversation.

Terry found the light in everything and her laugh was infectious. To know her was to absolutely adore and love her.

Along with her husband and children, Terry is survived by her brother, Edward Biglin (Mary), of Santa Rosa, CA; and her sister, Dr. Mary Beth Walsh (Timothy), of Purchase, NY.

A Viewing will be held on June 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Prayers at 7 p.m.) at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA, 211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD; A Funeral Mass will be held on June 21, 12 Noon at St. Ignatius Chapel Point Catholic Church, 8855 Chapel Point Rd., Port Tobacco, MD; Interment to follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's memory to Hospice House of Charles County, 2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603.

