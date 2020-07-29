Theresa "Teri" Lynn Keiser, 61 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on July 27, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Teri was born on October 19, 1958 in Washington, DC to Lewis Walter Mandley Sr. and Phyllis June (Butler) Mandley of Lakeland, FL.
In 1976, Teri graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Leonardtown, MD. She then went on to study Agriculture and became a Master Gardener at Mount Vernon for many years. On October 24, 1981 she married her beloved husband, James David Keiser. Together they spent over 36 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on July 18, 2018. They enjoyed taking care of their 20 acre family farm in Waldorf, where they raised produce, livestock, had an orchard, and raised flowers. She loved her goats and dogs. She enjoyed watching western movies and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Teri is also survived by her daughter, Karen Murray (John) of Leonardtown, MD; her sister, Leslie Nimmerrichter (Gary) of Lakeland, FL, and her grandchildren: Marley Murray, Jack Murray, Max Murray and Emma Kelley. In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by her siblings, Dawn Hoyle and Lewis "Bubby" Mandley, Jr., and her niece, Casey Hoyle.
