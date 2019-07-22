Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Edwards Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Crawford Edwards

1953 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Thomas Crawford Edwards, 65 of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, died July 19, 2019 at home.



Mr. Edwards worked at NRL for 36 years as a Machinist until he retired in 2008. He enjoyed fishing, working around the farm, family gatherings, and always lending a helping hand to others.



He was born July 25, 1953 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Crawford Cletus Edwards and the late Florence Mae Edwards.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Crawford Edwards, Jr.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia Gail Edwards of Charlotte Hall; his son, Adam Edwards of Front Royal, Virginia; his daughter, Dana Lamb of Front Royal, Virginia; his step-sons, Tony, Matt, Joe, and BJ Cave; his brothers, Bobby and Stephen Edwards; his sister, Robin Wolinski; his grandchildren, Olivia and Baron Edwards and Chance Lamb; and nine step-grandchildren.



A private ceremony will be held with family and friends. Published in The Maryland Independent on July 24, 2019