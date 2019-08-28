|
Thomas Edward Kruczek, age 74, died July 23, 2019.
Thomas was a retired Sergeant at the Metro DC Police Department with 20 years of service and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1964-1968.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Kruczek; his children, Nancy Howell, Katherine Kruczek, Deborah Kruczek, Constance Sorman, and Shannon Kelley; his grandchildren, Hillary Sorman, Harrison Sorman, Brandon Kelley, Bryce Kelley, Brianna Kelley, Bradley Kelley, Brent Kelley, Sarah Jade Kruczek, Stephanie Taylor Drury, Samantha Ashley Adams, Richard Christopher Adams, Alejandro Dylan Kruczek, and Michael Anthony Howell; and his great grandchildren, Liam Brian Sorman and Victor Stephan Corrales. He was predeceased by his son, Brian Morgal.
Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:30AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary's Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 with Interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Aug. 30, 2019