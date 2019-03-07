Ret. Chief of Police D.C.P.D.

On February 28, 2019, Thomas (Tom) George Reese, loving husband and father, passed away peace-fully in his sleep at the age of 77. Tom was born on July 3, 1941 in La Plata, MD, to John and Anna (Sprague). He was raised in Indian Head, MD, and was the fifth of eight children.

After graduating from high school, Tom served as a military police officer in the United States Air Force. Upon coming to California, he joined the Daly City police force in 1965. Tom graduated from the University of San Francisco in 1976. Promoted to detective and later Chief of Police of Daly City, Tom enjoyed an illustrious career there until his retirement in 1995. Tom was immensely proud of his Maryland heritage and his time with the Daly City Police Department. He had a passion for sports, especially basketball, baseball, and golf, and will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, amazing memory, and love of travelling with family and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna; his brother, David; his sister, Mary Ann (Steed); and his son, Robert John. He is survived by his wife, Diane Cronin; daughter, Jennifer; sisters: Joan (Sine), Helen (Payne); brothers: Bill, John Jr., Tony; all the Cronins, Beckers and Daniels; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and long-time friends.

A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated on Monday, March 11, 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1310 Bayswater Ave., Burlingame.

Tom's family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care provided by his caregivers.

They have requested no flowers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests honoring Tom's life with a donation to Mission Hospice, missionhospice.org or a in his name. Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary