Thomas Gerald "Jerry" Clements, 88, of La Plata, MD, died on March 11, 2019 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf.

Born on Oct. 22, 1930 in Charles County, he was the son of the late Agnes Irene Simms Clements and Robert Leon Clements. Mr. Clements was a self-employed building contractor. His hobbies included fishing and camping at Goose Bay, an avid sports fan, and he loved taking care of his family. He was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pomfret.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Clements is preceded in death by his wife, Emma Louise Norris Clements; son, Thomas G. Clements Jr.; and brother, Robert Clements.

He is survived by his sons: Steve and his wife Lucy; Joseph Clements; daughter-in-law, Donna Clements; grandchildren: Troy, Dawn, Lori, Jeff, Shelby, Abigail, Mary; great grandchildren: Hannah, Tommy, Tyler, Lucas, Breigh, Lily, Jesse, Randy Jr., Emma; siblings: Denise, Mary Pat, John and Frederick.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, March 21, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 4590 St. Josephs Way, Pomfret, MD 20675. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 15, 2019