Thomas Howard Garner, 70, of Waldorf, MD, died on February 25, 2019 at his home, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on Dec. 11, 1948 in Washington, DC, to the late Howard Enoch and Martha Theresa Garner.

Tommy was a HVAC technician for EMCOR Service. He was a member of IUOE Local 99. He loved spending time with his family, watching NASCAR, supporting the Baltimore Ravens, hunting and spending time at his cabin in West Virginia. He was an owner of Howard's Restaurant, Sports Center and Liquors in Waldorf, MD. He proudly served as a Staff Sargent in the United States Air Force in Vietnam.

Tom is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gloria Jean Garner; son, Craig Thomas Garner (Laura); daughter, Amanda Lyn Garner (Mike Will); grandchildren: Emma Garner, Kylie Will, Laney Fielder; brother, James "Jim" Garner, sister in-law, Lynn Lee (Larry); nephew, Christopher Strybing (Christan); and beloved dog Cheeka.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9, from 12:30 until time of Military Honors and service at 3 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary