Thomas Samuel Prout


1937 - 2019
Thomas Samuel Prout Obituary
Quietly on August 2, 2019, Thomas Samuel Prout of La Plata, Maryland passed away at Sagepoint Senior Living. He is survived by his sons; Derek Prout and Tyrell Prout, daughters-in-law; Karen Prout and Kelly Prout, grandchildren; Megan, Melanie and Kayden Prout, sisters; Shirley Brown and Dorothy Hill. Thomas is preceded in death by his wife, Ellen, parents; James and Pearl Prout, brothers; William, Robert, Floyd, James and Louis Prout, sisters; Nannie Frasier and Agnes Givens and granddaughter, Jessica Prout. Family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, Friday, August 9th, Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. and 10:00am until Service 11:00am, Saturday, August 10th at Shiloh Community United Methodist Church. Interment Church Cemetery.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Aug. 7, 2019
