Oct. 16, 1946 ~ May 4, 2019

Thomas W. Peterson, 72, entered into rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Ellen Peterson and brother to the late Lenard Peterson.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lori (Lettelleir) Peterson; his daughters: Heidi Chesla (Keith) and Pam Anderson (Matt). His pride and joy were his two grandsons: Nathan Earnest and Ryan Anderson.

Thomas served as an Ammunition Renovation Specialist for the United States Army, retiring on March 1, 1968. He later worked as a Computer Systems Analyst at the Naval Ordinance Station, retiring in 2003.

Thomas loved playing baseball. He was invited to play in the men's league at the age of 14. He later served as manager for the American Legion baseball team and then assistant coach at the College of Southern Maryland. He was an avid golfer, and mentored many as a golf instructor.

During his retirement years, he and his wife resided in York, PA, enjoying the peacefulness of the rural setting and enjoying time with family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Baltimore, 636 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 8, 2019