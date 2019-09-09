|
Tomi B. Finkle, 64, of Marbury, Maryland died peacefully on September 4, 2019 in her home after a battle with lung cancer.
Born March 17, 1955, in Washington, DC to the late Clarence Thomas Finkle and MaryLou Finkle.
She graduated Crossland High School in 1973 and went on to join the United States Capitol Police Department where she retired as a Police Sergeant. She continued her public service through the TrotSAR Mounted Search and Rescue Unit where she served as Commander until her passing.
She is survived by her family Carol Finkle, Travis Finkle, daughter Tara Finkle, beloved grandchildren, Chloe Louise Finkle, and David Austin Finkle-Pickeral; and sister Marthann Finkle.
Celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM until time of service at noon. Internment to follow at 2:00 PM at Epiphany Episcopal Church, 3111 Richie Road, Forestville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Tomi to the TrotSAR Mounted Search and Rescue team, 21218 Dorsey Spring Place, Germantown, MD 20876. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Sept. 11, 2019