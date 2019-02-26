Home

Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
Tracy Ann Richie, 54, of La Plata, MD, died February 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Montell Allen Richie Sr. and Barbara Edwards Sheridan. In addition to her mother, she is also survived by her step-father, Michael J. Sheridan Sr.; her siblings: Montell and David Richie, Carl Coddington, Thomas Sheridan, and Deborah Zawila.
Friends will be received on Thursday, February 28, from 5-8 p.m. and Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 1, 10 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel (La Plata, MD). Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Church Cemetery (La Plata, MD).
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 27, 2019
