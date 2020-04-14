|
|
Age 45, entered into eternal rest in his precious Mother's arms on Thursday, April 9, 2020. In addition to his mother, Phillipa Taylor, he is survived by his father, Robert E. Moore, and dad, Francis Jamieson. Also survived by brother, Duval Moore, sister, Giovanna Bonefont (Jayson), nieces, Asia and Alecia Bonefont, grandmother, Janet Moore.
Viewing Saturday April 18, 2020 12 pm to 6 pm
Prayers at 3 pm, immediate family only at Johnson Funeral Services 4433 White Plains Lane White Plains, MD 20695
Memorial Service will be held at a later date
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 17, 2020