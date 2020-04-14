Home

TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
(301) 392-0000
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
TREAVEN JARVON TAYLOR

TREAVEN JARVON TAYLOR Obituary
Age 45, entered into eternal rest in his precious Mother's arms on Thursday, April 9, 2020. In addition to his mother, Phillipa Taylor, he is survived by his father, Robert E. Moore, and dad, Francis Jamieson. Also survived by brother, Duval Moore, sister, Giovanna Bonefont (Jayson), nieces, Asia and Alecia Bonefont, grandmother, Janet Moore.

Viewing Saturday April 18, 2020 12 pm to 6 pm

Prayers at 3 pm, immediate family only at Johnson Funeral Services 4433 White Plains Lane White Plains, MD 20695

Memorial Service will be held at a later date
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 17, 2020
