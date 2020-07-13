1/1
Troy Anthony DeMarino
1986 - 2020
34, of Mechanicsville, passed peacefully in his sleep at his home, Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born January 12, 1986, in Washington, DC, the son of Gina DeMarino who preceded him in death. He graduated from Croom Vocational High School in 2005. He was a Service Consultant at Ourisman Motors of Waldorf, where he was loved by all.

Troy joined the Maryland Originals Chapter of the Bearded Villians on January 4, 2017. After a successful year of service, Troy proudly received his First member patch on January 27, 2018. Troy absolutely loved serving side by side with his fellow brothers, and when the Maryland Originals Chapter talked about expansion, Troy jumped at the opportunity to become the first official member of the Southern Maryland Chapter January 2020.

Troy is survived by his aunt Lisa DeMarino-Woods (Tammy), who along with Kerry Woods, had the honor of raising him after the untimely death of his mother; two sisters Kerra and Sierra Woods, one brother Curtis DeMarino, one uncle Joey DeMarino (Sheila); and many family members and friends.

Viewing hours will be Friday, July 17, 2020, from 11 am - 12 pm; funeral will be held immediately following at 12 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3150 Middletown Road, Waldorf, MD 20603

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service P.A., White, Plains, MD.

Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
(301) 392-0000
