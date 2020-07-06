V. Mae Morgan, 82, of Indian Head died July 3, 2020. She was a member of St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Indian Head.
Mae was born October 19, 1937 in Russellville, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Joseph E. Reed and Lotta Roberta (McDougal) Reed.
She is proceeded in death by her late husband, William H. Morgan Jr. She is survived by her son, William E. Morgan (Shaunda); daughters, Sandra Jean Mattingly (Harry) and Deane Marie "Dee Dee" Grimes (Jeff). Grandchildren, Jodi Fields (Mark), Keith Mattingly, Megan Morgan (Fiance, Lloyd Pate), Mandy King (Mikey), Caitlyn and Kyle Grimes. Great Grandchildren, Jacob and Nicholas Fields, Ryder Mattingly, Addison and Morgan King.
Viewing will be from 5-8 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Williams Funeral Home, Indian Head, MD. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery, Indian Head. The Repass will be held at Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com
.
We will be practicing social distancing, so we ask that everyone wear a mask.
COVID-19 restrictions limit the funeral home capacity to 50%