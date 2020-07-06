1/1
V. "Mae" Morgan
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share V.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
V. Mae Morgan, 82, of Indian Head died July 3, 2020. She was a member of St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Indian Head.

Mae was born October 19, 1937 in Russellville, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Joseph E. Reed and Lotta Roberta (McDougal) Reed.

She is proceeded in death by her late husband, William H. Morgan Jr. She is survived by her son, William E. Morgan (Shaunda); daughters, Sandra Jean Mattingly (Harry) and Deane Marie "Dee Dee" Grimes (Jeff). Grandchildren, Jodi Fields (Mark), Keith Mattingly, Megan Morgan (Fiance, Lloyd Pate), Mandy King (Mikey), Caitlyn and Kyle Grimes. Great Grandchildren, Jacob and Nicholas Fields, Ryder Mattingly, Addison and Morgan King.

Viewing will be from 5-8 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Williams Funeral Home, Indian Head, MD. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church. Interment followed at St. Charles Cemetery, Indian Head. The Repass will be held at Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.

We will be practicing social distancing, so we ask that everyone wear a mask.

COVID-19 restrictions limit the funeral home capacity to 50%

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home Inc Pa
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 743-5478
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved