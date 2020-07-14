1/1
Virginia Doyle (Doyle) Barber
1934 - 2020
Virginia Doyle Barber, age 86, passed away in Waldorf , Maryland, during the

early morning hours of July 11, 2020. Born in Grafton, West Virginia, she grew

up in Grafton, Baltimore, MD, and the Anacostia area of Washington, D.C.,

and then moved to Prince George's County, Maryland, where she married

Anthony Engel and raised a family. Virginia and Anthony divorced in 1987.

She later married Edwin Barber and helped raise his sons Andrew and Nevin.

She worked for the Government Printing Office and enjoyed volunteering and

bowling, travelling as far as Reno and Las Vegas to bowl in tournaments. She

made amazing Halloween costumes and family meals, and will be greatly

missed for her creativity and her willingness to help others.

Virginia is survived by her children, Gerri Engel (Peter Schoenberg), Linda

Payn (Byron), Christi Engel (Bill Freimuth) and Tony Engel (Martha), as well

as her six grandchildren (Eric Lemmon, Lee Lemmon, Jessica Engel, Cole

Romano, Ashley Kilakis and Ginger Engel) and six great-grandchildren . She

was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Sarah Doyle, her brother

Gary Doyle and her husband, Edwin Barber.

Share your stories of remembrance with us at

https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/virginia-ann-doyle-barber/4349



Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
