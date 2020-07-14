Virginia Doyle Barber, age 86, passed away in Waldorf , Maryland, during theearly morning hours of July 11, 2020. Born in Grafton, West Virginia, she grewup in Grafton, Baltimore, MD, and the Anacostia area of Washington, D.C.,and then moved to Prince George's County, Maryland, where she marriedAnthony Engel and raised a family. Virginia and Anthony divorced in 1987.She later married Edwin Barber and helped raise his sons Andrew and Nevin.She worked for the Government Printing Office and enjoyed volunteering andbowling, travelling as far as Reno and Las Vegas to bowl in tournaments. Shemade amazing Halloween costumes and family meals, and will be greatlymissed for her creativity and her willingness to help others.Virginia is survived by her children, Gerri Engel (Peter Schoenberg), LindaPayn (Byron), Christi Engel (Bill Freimuth) and Tony Engel (Martha), as wellas her six grandchildren (Eric Lemmon, Lee Lemmon, Jessica Engel, ColeRomano, Ashley Kilakis and Ginger Engel) and six great-grandchildren . Shewas preceded in death by her parents Frank and Sarah Doyle, her brotherGary Doyle and her husband, Edwin Barber.Share your stories of remembrance with us at