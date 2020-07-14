Virginia Doyle Barber, age 86, passed away in Waldorf , Maryland, during the
early morning hours of July 11, 2020. Born in Grafton, West Virginia, she grew
up in Grafton, Baltimore, MD, and the Anacostia area of Washington, D.C.,
and then moved to Prince George's County, Maryland, where she married
Anthony Engel and raised a family. Virginia and Anthony divorced in 1987.
She later married Edwin Barber and helped raise his sons Andrew and Nevin.
She worked for the Government Printing Office and enjoyed volunteering and
bowling, travelling as far as Reno and Las Vegas to bowl in tournaments. She
made amazing Halloween costumes and family meals, and will be greatly
missed for her creativity and her willingness to help others.
Virginia is survived by her children, Gerri Engel (Peter Schoenberg), Linda
Payn (Byron), Christi Engel (Bill Freimuth) and Tony Engel (Martha), as well
as her six grandchildren (Eric Lemmon, Lee Lemmon, Jessica Engel, Cole
Romano, Ashley Kilakis and Ginger Engel) and six great-grandchildren . She
was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Sarah Doyle, her brother
Gary Doyle and her husband, Edwin Barber.
