Virginia "Ginny" (Sullivan) Hoover


1943 - 2019
Virginia "Ginny" (Sullivan) Hoover Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" Sullivan Hoover, 76, died September 14, 2019.

Ginny was a Program Analyst with Federal Aviation Administration for 40 plus years and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed buying gifts for family and friends.

She was the daughter of Herman E. Sullivan, Jr. and Nellie O. Fisher. In addition to her father, she was also predeceased by her husband, James "Jimmy" Hoover; her son, William "Billy" Fisher; and her brother, Michael Sullivan.

In addition to her mother, she is also survived by her son, Robert "Bobby" Fisher; her brother, Steven Parker (Jackie); her sister, Kathy Dutton (George); her grandchild, Nikki; and her great grandchild, Julianna.

Visitation on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel (La Plata, Maryland). Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery (Suitland, MD).

Memorial contributions in Ginny's name are asked to or a .
Published in The Maryland Independent on Sept. 18, 2019
