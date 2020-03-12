Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:30 AM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Poswiatowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Charles Poswiatowski III


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Charles Poswiatowski III Obituary
Walter C. Poswiatowski, III died March 11, 2020.

He is survived by his sister, Rita Fitzgerald; his brother, Raymond; his daughters, Sandra J. Maroney (Michael), Donna M. Eckard (Milton), Barbara P. Hughes (Donald) and Sheila L. Burnette (James); as well as his son, Walter C. Poswiatowski, IV. Also survived by eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.

Memorial contributions on Walter's name are asked to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Avenue, NW, Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raymond Funeral Service Pa
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -