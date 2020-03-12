|
Walter C. Poswiatowski, III died March 11, 2020.
He is survived by his sister, Rita Fitzgerald; his brother, Raymond; his daughters, Sandra J. Maroney (Michael), Donna M. Eckard (Milton), Barbara P. Hughes (Donald) and Sheila L. Burnette (James); as well as his son, Walter C. Poswiatowski, IV. Also survived by eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.
Memorial contributions on Walter's name are asked to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Avenue, NW, Suite 1066, Washington, DC 20005.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 18, 2020