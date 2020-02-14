Home

Walter William "Wattie" Savoy


1927 - 2020
Walter William "Wattie" Savoy Obituary
peacefully transitioned to his Eternal Rest on Tuesday February 4, 2020. He has been called to join his wife Audell (Ford) Savoy and their son Orville Darafus Savoy. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons Walter Lecount (Jannie), Charles Lamont (Nettie), Tony O'Neil (Linda) Savoy, and a host of family members and dear friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Clinton United Methodist Church 10700 Brandywine Rd, Clinton, MD 20735 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday February 20, 2020 at St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church 8908 Old Branch Ave. Clinton, Maryland from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Clinton, Maryland. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. 20605 Aquasco Road Aquasco, Maryland 20608 Adamsfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 19, 2020
