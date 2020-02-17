|
|
Wanda Moon, age 61, passed on January 29, 2020. Wanda was born August 1, 1958 in Pensacola, Florida. She was preceded in death by her father Ronald Braithwaite. She is survived by her mother Therese Braithwaite of La Plata, brother Dewayne Braithwaite of La Plata, sons, Brian Moon of GA and David Moon of SC. Wanda graduated from LPHS in 1976. She enjoyed vegetable gardening and supporting the South Carolina Gamecocks. Wanda will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Private family interment.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 21, 2020