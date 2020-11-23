1/1
Wardal Michael Medley MGYSGT US
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wardal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wardal affectionately known as "Wardell" and "Michael" was born, May 19, 1937 in Accokeek, Maryland to Frederick T. Medley, Sr. and Cora A. Munson Medley. After serving 20 years Wardell retired from the U.S. Marine Corp. He transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 20, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD 20640. Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Piscataway Catholic Church, 13401 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD 20735. Interment, Church Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Thornton Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved