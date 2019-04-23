Warden Lee Haley Jr., 78, passed on Monday, April 15, 2019 of Hughesville, MD, was born on April 17, 1940 in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late Pauline Messineo and Warden Haley Sr. Devoted husband of Barbara Alice Haley. Beloved Father of David (Robin), Theresa (Frankie), Susan (Marlow), Dawn (Kevin), April (Joseph). He leaves to cherish 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 10 brothers, eight sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Warden was a 45 year employee of National Plumbing and Heating. Upon retirement, he spent his "Golden Years" at his home in Hughesville at the "Haley House" as we call it. His favorite hobbies included fixing up the house and cutting grass.

All of his grandchildren looked up to him as a Hero. Warden will be missed by his family, friends, and entire community.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29 at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD, from 10 a.m. until Services at 11 a.m. Interment: Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at 1 p.m. Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary