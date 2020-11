Wilbur Sasscer Moore Sr., 92 passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM at Grace Baptist Church in Bryans Road, MD. In lieu of flowers a Memorial gift may be made to Grace Baptist Church (7345 Indian Head Highway, Bryans Road, MD 20616) or to Hospice of Charles County. Condolences for family and friends may be left at Williamsfuneralhomepa.com