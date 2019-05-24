Home

William Allen "Billy" Cooksey Obituary
William "Billy" Allen Cooksey, 62, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on May 21, 2019 at his residence.
Billy was born on Nov. 25, 1956 to the late Floyd A. Cooksey and the late Jane R. Cooksey. He is survived by his brother, James R. Cooksey; his sisters: Janice A. Clements (Willie); Catherine E. McLain; and several nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Charles County, Billy enjoyed working with his hands and was a carpenter by trade. He was happiest when he was golfing or hunting.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA, 211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD; where a Memorial Service will start at 1 p.m. Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billy's memory to Doctors Without Boarders (at http://donate.doctorswithoutboarders.org or by mail to P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030).
Online condolences can be shared with the family at: arehartechols.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 29, 2019
