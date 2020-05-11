William A. Boggs, III "Captain Bill", 79, formerly of Saluda, VA passed away on March 6, 2020 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Born on August 25, 1940 in Prince Frederick, MD he was the son of the late Freda M. (Joiner) and William A. Boggs, II.
William was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked for many years as a Certified Welder, specializing in underwater welding. He was also an over the road truck driver, charter boat captain and heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed working on boat and truck motors and tinkering on Ford and Chevy trucks. He loved his animals and spending time with his family.
William is survived by Spouse Barbara Boggs; his two daughters, Janice Henderson (Bill) and Cheryl Goodenough (James); two sons, William A. Boggs, IV (Chrissy) and Chad E. Boggs (Denise); 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Betty Tucker.
Services at Arlington National Cemetery to be announced.
Contribution may be made to Alzheimer's Association 3701 Pender Drive 400, Fairfax, VA 22030. Alz.org/Maryland, American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 72123-1718 or Linda Kelley Animal Shelter 5055 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
Published in Maryland Independent on May 11, 2020.