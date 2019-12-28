Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
Resources
More Obituaries for William Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Cecil Short


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Cecil Short Obituary
On Tuesday, December 24, 2019 William, affectionately known as Cecil, transitioned to eternal life. Viewing, 6pm until time of tributes 7:30pm, Friday, January 3, 2020, Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640 and again on Saturday, January 4th from 10:30am until Mass 11:30am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary's Avenue, LaPlata, Maryland 20646. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, date and time TBD. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the JL&WCS Charity Foundation, P.O. Box 1075, Waldorf, Maryland 20604. www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -