On Tuesday, December 24, 2019 William, affectionately known as Cecil, transitioned to eternal life. Viewing, 6pm until time of tributes 7:30pm, Friday, January 3, 2020, Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640 and again on Saturday, January 4th from 10:30am until Mass 11:30am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary's Avenue, LaPlata, Maryland 20646. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, date and time TBD. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the JL&WCS Charity Foundation, P.O. Box 1075, Waldorf, Maryland 20604. www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 3, 2020