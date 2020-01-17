Home

Johnson Funeral Home
661 ENGLISH RD
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
(252) 937-8886
William Dexter Cave


1942 - 2020
William Dexter Cave Obituary
William Dexter Cave, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Resurrection Cemetery 8000 Woodyard Road Clinton, MD 20735. Entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum in Clinton, MD.

Arrangements Johnson Funeral Home
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 22, 2020
