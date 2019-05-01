Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
For more information about
William Brawner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brawner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gerald Brawner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Gerald Brawner Obituary
William Gerald Brawner "Jerry", 78, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of Rita Brawner of Nanjemoy, MD, and the late John Brawner.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Brawner; children: Richard Brawner, of Stevensville, MD; Kelli Chew and her husband Billy, of Ocean City, MD; Sherri Marion and her husband Jim, of LaPlata, MD; Michael Brawner and his fiancee Dee, of Newburg, MD; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his three sisters.
Mr. Brawner had worked for the United States Printing Office as a contract specialist. He was a member of St Luke's Catholic Church, and the Elks Lodge #2645 in Ocean City. An avid sports fan, he followed the Washington Redskins, Orioles, Washington Nationals and the Wizards.
Cremation followed his death. There are no formal services planned at the time.
A donation in his memory may be made to: , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
Download Now