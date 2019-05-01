William Gerald Brawner "Jerry", 78, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of Rita Brawner of Nanjemoy, MD, and the late John Brawner.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Brawner; children: Richard Brawner, of Stevensville, MD; Kelli Chew and her husband Billy, of Ocean City, MD; Sherri Marion and her husband Jim, of LaPlata, MD; Michael Brawner and his fiancee Dee, of Newburg, MD; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his three sisters.

Mr. Brawner had worked for the United States Printing Office as a contract specialist. He was a member of St Luke's Catholic Church, and the Elks Lodge #2645 in Ocean City. An avid sports fan, he followed the Washington Redskins, Orioles, Washington Nationals and the Wizards.

Cremation followed his death. There are no formal services planned at the time.

