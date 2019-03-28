William "Bill" Henry Earle Sr., 91, of Sebring, FL, passed away August 22, 2018.

He was preceded in death by one son, Robert Michael Earle; and recently by Catherine Cooksey Earle; and his sister, Frances Earle Light. His surviving family includes his close friend and companion, Darlene L. Pinion; three sons: William H. Earle Jr. (Susan); David M. Earle Sr.; John E. Earle (Julie); two grandsons: David M. Earle Jr. (Sarah); Kevin E. Earle; three granddaughters: Katharine "Katy," C.E. Kaufmann (Mark); Lauren G. (David) Escobales; Michelle R. Earle; there are four great grandchildren: Nathan T. Kaufmann, Brantley R. Kaufmann, Benjamin E. Earle, Rachel L. Earle; and other nieces and nephews.

Mr. Earle served in WWII in the U.S. Navy submarine service in the South Pacific. He was a past commander and life member of the American Legion Post 82, LaPlata, MD. He was employed by the B&O Railroad prior to becoming a Maryland State Trooper in 1949. He retired in 1991 after serving the State of Maryland in Public Safety for 42 years, beginning with the Maryland State Police and ending with his retirement from the Division of Parole and Probation as Administrator of Region III. He was a member of both the USS CARP Alumni Association and the Maryland State Police Alumni Association.

After his retirement, he relocated to Sebring, FL, where he became a life member of VFW Post 4300 and the Military Sea Services Museum, Inc. In 2008, he was made an honorary member of the Holland Club 50 for "Qualified in Submarines", United States Submarine Veterans (USSVI). He was very active in his community, serving the American Red Cross as shelter manager during several hurricane seasons and a former President and Vice President of the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (S.A.L.T.). He was also an avid hunter, having been an initial member of the AquaLand Hunt and Gun Club. He loved the mountains and has many friends in West Virginia where he spent countless hunting seasons.

Memorial Service and Interment will be held 11 a.m. April 4th, 2019, Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.

Following the Memorial Service, at 12:30-5 p.m. Bill's Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the Masonic Lodge located at 18 W. Hawthorne Drive, LaPlata, MD.