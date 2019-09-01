|
|
|
Age 81 formally of La Plata, Maryland, passed away on August 27, 2019 in Naples.
Survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia Hanson; son, Jack Hanson; daughter, Cheryl Hanson; son, Jym Gullett and wife Carey; daughter, Kris Zaccarelli and husband, Dominic; and his brother, Robert Hanson. Ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren also fondly remember Squeeky.
Squeeky was born on August 11, 1938 to the late Roberta Hanson. He was employed by SMECO for over 35 years as a Lineman. Squeeky spent countless hours establishing and restoring power over all of Southern Maryland. He was a veteran of the United States Army with service in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was an avid sports fan; NASCAR, Steelers football, and Atlanta Braves baseball. Motorcycles and fast cars were his passion. Squeeky was a member of the American Legion Post 82, La Plata, International Brotherhood of Electric Workers; lifetime member of the Moose Lodge, and a lifetime member of the Iron Horseman of Maryland Motorcycle Club.
Squeeky had many good friends in St. Mary's County that he loved to visit on his trips from Florida.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10AM until time of service at 12Noon at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland.
Online guestbook available at raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Sept. 4, 2019