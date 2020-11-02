William "Willie or Bill" Miles Albrittain, a soldier, firefighter, and family man passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 12,2020 in Faulkner, MD, at the age of 92. He was a lifelong resident of Charles County. Willie was preceded in death by his parents, James Washington Albrittain and Mary Ellen Miles Albrittain, sisters Mary Lucille Warner and Catherine Imogene McCarthy, and brothers James Willis Albrittain, James Lemuel Albrittain, George Edward Albrittain, John Washington Albrittain, and Thomas Warren Albrittain. Willie is survived by his wonderful wife of 69 years, Mary Katherine (Wills) Albrittain and his sister Julia Etheldra White, 5 children, 12 grandchildren,10 great grandchildren plus twins on the way!



In 1950 he joined the Army. He was sent to serve in the Korean War assigned to Company "C" 4th Signal Battalion. He received a Bronze Star for actions during the war, Korea Commendation Ribbon, Korea Service Medal and the United Nations Service medals for his Military service. The fire department has been a passion of Willie's since he began volunteering at the age of 15 and he served the La Plata and Bel Alton fire departments throughout his life.



He worked at the Naval Powder Factory in Indian Head, Md. ; three years as an Electrician, eight years in the Navy's Fire Department and then worked twenty-one years in the Base Safety Department. In total, he dedicated thirty-two years of civilian service to the Navy.



He received the Navy's Distinguished Civilian Service Award and in 2007, he was inducted into the Navy's Fire and Emergency Services Hall of Fame. Willie was a friend to all that had the privilege of meeting him. He will be forever honored, remembered, loved, and above all, missed.



