William T Martin (Bill) of Martinsburg, WV formerly LaPlata, MD passed away on December 9, 2019 at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving wife Dallas Martin; their children Troy Martin (Carol) Timothy Martin (Dianne) Tina Martin (Willie); and his grandchildren Angela, Delanie, Eric and Kelly.
Bill was born and raised in Haleyville, Alabama. He enjoyed bowling and playing basketball in his youth and adulthood. He loved traveling in his RV and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was an avid Alabama and Dallas Cowboys football fan and enjoyed attending and tailgating at the University of Maryland football games.
A private Mass and Burial will be held Friday, January 10, at 12 p.m. at Rosedale Funeral Home, 917 Cemetery Road, Martinsburg, WV. A Celebration of Life will be held at Babes Boys Tavern, Waldorf MD on January 11th from 12 to 3 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Washington County
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 15, 2020