|
|
On January 11, 2020, with her loving family by her side, Winnie Joy Wright earned her heavenly wings. She is survived by her siblings, Nancy Warner (Kermit) and Marcus Wohl (late-Donna); devoted niece, Amanda Warner-Hofmann (Chris Hofmann); great-nephews, Parker and Hudson; great-niece, Allie Joy; and a host of friends and relatives. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Wright; parents, Wanda and CDR Paul Bruneau and Clyde Cuthrell. Family and friends will unite on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of celebration of life 11:00 am at Trinity Baptist Church, 2671 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, Waldorf, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 17, 2020