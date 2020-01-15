Home

Winnie J. Wright


1945 - 2020
Winnie J. Wright Obituary
On January 11, 2020, with her loving family by her side, Winnie Joy Wright earned her heavenly wings. She is survived by her siblings, Nancy Warner (Kermit) and Marcus Wohl (late-Donna); devoted niece, Amanda Warner-Hofmann (Chris Hofmann); great-nephews, Parker and Hudson; great-niece, Allie Joy; and a host of friends and relatives. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Wright; parents, Wanda and CDR Paul Bruneau and Clyde Cuthrell. Family and friends will unite on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of celebration of life 11:00 am at Trinity Baptist Church, 2671 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, Waldorf, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 17, 2020
