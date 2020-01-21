Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pikeville Funeral Home - Pikeville
39299 SR 30
Pikeville, TN 37367
(423) 447-2453
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvette Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvette (McGraw) Nichols


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvette (McGraw) Nichols Obituary
Yvette McGraw Nichols, 50 passed away on January 14, 2020at Cumberland County Hospital in Crossville, Tennessee. Yvette was born on July 26, 1969 at Malcom Grow U.S.A.F Medical Center, Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland. She grew up in Waldorf, Md and graduated from LaPlata High School. Yvette lived in Crossville, Tennessee for the past 20 years where she was a homemaker. She liked to cook, enjoyed nature and loved animals, especially cats. She was devoted to her family and will be dearly missed. Yvette is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Charles Nichols; father, Larry D. McGraw; mother, Virginia "Ginny" McGraw; brother, Johns McGraw; sister, Christina McGraw; nieces, Selena Bertolo and Alanna Johnson and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life was held on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Pikeville, Tennessee. Brother Ken Norris officiated. Yvette was laid to rest in Warner Cemetery, Pikeville, Tennessee.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -