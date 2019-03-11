Al Senes was born in Baltimore City, MD, to Albert John Senes Sr. and Florence May Senes (Schroeder). He graduated from Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg, MD, where he met his future wife, Ruth Alice Britt.

He and Ruth had two children together, Suzy and Steve. Al worked in the grocery department of Giant Foods prior to becoming a police officer with the Prince George's County Police Department. He served on the force for 22 years and achieved the rank of Detective Sergeant.

The Senes family lived in Prince George's County and Calvert County, MD. Al and Ruth vacationed annually in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and upon their retirement they moved to nearby Surfside Beach, where Al lived until his death. He was pre-deceased by Ruth in 2005.

He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne (Suzy) Marie Jayroe (Robert), of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; his son, Stephen (Steve) Wayne Senes, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina; two grandchildren: Aaron Jordan Jayroe (Cortney Bonn), of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Allison Kaye Jayroe (Cody Watson), of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; a sister, Florence May Jones (Bruce), of Port St. Lucie, Florida; a brother, Kenneth Charles Senes (Aleda), of Eufala, Alabama; his nieces and nephews: Jennifer Beasley (Alex), Jessica Archer (Jamie), David Senes (Natalia), John Senes (Nell), and their children.

Al was fun, loving and devoted to his family and friends and his death leaves a huge void in our lives. We will miss him terribly.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 14th at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church, 113 Baskerville Drive, Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

Memorial gifts can be made to Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 990, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.

Published in The Calvert Recorder on Mar. 13, 2019