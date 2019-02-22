Resources More Obituaries for Alexander Lavish Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alexander Lavish

Obituary Condolences Flowers Alexander Lavish, 92, of Lusby, MD passed away on October 31, 2018 at Washington Hospital Center.

Born on November 13, 1925 in Plainfield, NJ, Alex was the son of the late Charles and Mary Lavish. Alex and his four siblings were raised by their oldest sister, Anne, until he was eligible to enlist in the Army Air Corps in 1943.

In 1951 Alex graduated from RPI with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and in 1961 earned a Master's Degree in Engineering Management from the University of Chicago.

While stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, Lt. Alex Lavish met Shirley Jean Whitfield. They fell in love and married on December 19, 1952. Together they raised three children. Alex worked in the Photo Reconnaissance Lab, developing high-speed magazines for aerial cameras and was involved in "wingless" aircraft projects. Alex worked at the Pentagon, Bolling AFB and Andrews AFB from 1969 to 1978. Alex's 31 years of service included participation in three wars: World War II, Korean and Vietnam. He was stationed in Germany after WWII to aid in Germany's reconstruction. He retired from the Air Force on August 31, 1978, while stationed at Systems Command, Andrews AFB.

Alex and Shirley moved to Calvert County in 1979. Alex began many years of volunteer service to the community. He became a co-founder of the Patuxent Small Craft Guild at CMM Solomons Island. From 1979 to 1984 Alex was an active member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He taught boat safety courses and assisted weekend boaters. Alex was an active member of the archeological digs at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum in St. Leonard, at Historic St. Mary's City and at Londontown in Edgewater, MD. His interest in archeological history took Alex on three trips to the Holy Lands, including a two week archeological dig at Bethsaida.

Alex was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lusby, serving as a trustee, a member of the Board of Directors for SPUMPS and ushered with Shirley during Sunday services. The Calvert County Commissioners even selected Alex to serve on the Lusby Architectural Review Committee.

Alex is survived by his wife, Shirley; his three children: Valerie Kund, Craig Lavish, Mark Lavish; and eight grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 11000 H.G. Trueman Rd, Lusby, MD on March 2, 2019 at 3 p.m. Internment will be a private military service at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium, Arlington, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Solomon's Volunteer Rescue and Fire Squad or St. Paul United Methodist Church. Published in The Calvert Recorder on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries