Alexandra Smith


2019 - 2019
Alexandra Smith Obituary
Alexandra Cattanach Duff Smith, 81, a resident of Calvert County for 42 years, died peacefully at home September 22, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Takoma Park, Maryland on July 3, 1938.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Leo Smith, two sons, Robert Bruce Smith and Daniel Ross Smith, grandsons Alex Marley, Dylan and Benjamin Smith, granddaughter Hannah Smith of Arlington, Virginia, sister Margaret Thomas of Willows, California, niece Leslie Aucoin of Halethorpe, Maryland, sisters-in-law Dorothy Smith of Annapolis and Teresa Fagan of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her brother Daniel Ross Duff, Jr.

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 11, at 11am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 50 Alexander Lane, Solomons, Maryland 20688.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, Maryland 20678.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Sept. 27, 2019
