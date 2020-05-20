Beloved wife/mother/grandmother/matriarch Alice Alamedia Hand passed away suddenly on May 14, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 52 years Frederick (Mike) Hand, her children Walter & Nikki Hand, Chris & Kori Hand, Joe Hairston, and she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Hand.



Public viewing will be held Wednesday, May 27 from 2:00pm-3:00pm at Sewell Funeral Home in Prince Frederick.



Flowers are welcomed and there is an Alice Hand Memorial Fund via GoFundMe.



