Alice Alamedia (Hairston) Hand
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved wife/mother/grandmother/matriarch Alice Alamedia Hand passed away suddenly on May 14, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 52 years Frederick (Mike) Hand, her children Walter & Nikki Hand, Chris & Kori Hand, Joe Hairston, and she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Hand.

Public viewing will be held Wednesday, May 27 from 2:00pm-3:00pm at Sewell Funeral Home in Prince Frederick.

Flowers are welcomed and there is an Alice Hand Memorial Fund via GoFundMe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved