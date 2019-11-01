Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Solomons United Methodist Church
Alice Caroline (Pedersen) Hall


1937 - 2019
Alice Caroline (Pedersen) Hall Obituary
Alice Hall passed away on September 26, 2019, in Chesapeake, VA.

She was born, and raised, in Solomons. She was a teacher in the public schools for more than 30 years. During her last several years, she was a counselor in the schools. She was appointed to the first state Commission for Women and served in the first county Commission for Women. She sang for a short time with the Patuxent Pearls. She was active in her church throughout her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Tempie Markham; her four grandsons, Jason Ogden, Shannon Daly, Michael and James Markham; her great-grandson, Jason Ogden, Jr. and her sister, Gladys Bowers.

The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 11:00 A.M., in Solomons United Methodist Church.
Published in The Calvert Recorder on Nov. 6, 2019
