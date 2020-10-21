Alice Marie Novy, age 80, previously of Owings, MD and Clinton, MD passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at Coppers Ridge in Sykesville, MD. Alice was born Alice Marie Harriman in Kingwood, WV on February 19, 1940. She was previously employed by the Census Bureau of the United States Government. Prior to moving to Copper Ridge, Alice was an active member and volunteer of The Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd in Owings, MD. Although Alzheimer's slowly stole her mind and life, she never lost her touch to steal the hearts of anyone who knew her. She was a gentle, kind soul, a true angel on earth.
Alice was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 50 years Robert Novy, brother Donald Harriman, and parents Henry and Helen(Pell) Harriman.
She is survived by children Michael Novy (Justine), Michelle Lewis (Edward), Gary Novy (Kimberly), Stephen Novy (Elizabeth) and Stephanie Bartee (Duane), grandchildren Angela and David (Ryan) Novy, EJ (Rebecca), Michael (Kelly) and Matthew (Ann) Lewis, Nicole Novy (Brian), Samantha Sheckles (Sam), Amanda Wood (Dillon), Kelsey and Thomas Novy, Jason Bartee (Emily) and Rachel Nelson (Tyler), great grandchildren Sienna Lewis, Margo Lewis, Holden Lewis, Cooper and Fletcher Gira, Wells Sheckells, Brooks and Braden Bartee, and cherished sister Patty Domico.
Due to the pandemic a burial service will be held at a later date.
No flowers please. Consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association
